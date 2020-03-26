Online Worship Services in Monmouth County

With many people following stay-at-home orders, houses of worship have begun live-streaming their worship services.
If your Monmouth County church, synagogue, temple or mosque is holding worship services online, please provide a link to the page or website where our readers can find them.
Include the name of the house of worship, town where it is located, schedule of online worship, and link to find it. Send information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Thank you.
Stay safe!
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS
United Methodist Church of Atlantic Highlands-Navesink
Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m.
Online ministries throughout the week
Central Baptist Church
Sunday mornings at 10:00 a.m.
https://www.centralbaptistchurchah.org/ - Sermons
MIDDLETOWN
Jesus Fellowship Calvary Chapel
Monmouth Chinese Christian Church
Middletown United Methodist Church
Middletown Assembly
Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
