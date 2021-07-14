AHHerald Upgrade This Week in Celebration of 22 Years!

The Atlantic Highlands Herald will celebrate our 22nd anniversary on July 17, 2021 and I thought it would be the perfect time to introduce a new look to the website. I have been updating the site, moving from a Joomla-based content management system to a Word Press system with new tools and templates. This updage will provide greater speed and flexibility to view content on browsers and on mobile devices.

The upgrade will include a new and improved AHH Newsbrief newsletter too. Please bear with us as we make the transition.



I hope to have everything in place and the site migrated no later than Saturday, July 17 - sooner if all goes well. Wish me luck!

Allan Dean

Publisher