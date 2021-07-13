AHGOP Political Mailings to Emphasize Experience and Plans

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS - Republican candidates for the two three year terms on Borough Council Ellen O’Dwyer-Woods and Council President James Murphy are mailing their informational materials to borough resident this month, citing not only their backgrounds and experience but also their plans for a series of programs activities and how to address community issues if elected in November.

Murphy, who is seeking his second term on Council, and O’Dwyer-Woods, a former Captain in the US Army’s Medical Service Corps, cite their experience in business and government as well as their history of participating in numerous community activities as assets that will serve the community well when they are elected. O’Dwyer-Woods is seeking the seat currently held by Democrat Roy Dellosso, who is not seeking another term. They are being challenged by four other candidates seeking the two three year seats.

O’Dwyer-Woods is currently vice Commander of the American Legion, Post 141, and served with both the 7th Infantry Division, 194h Armored Brigade and the NJ National Guard during her military career. She is a market research and business analytics professional, as well as a small business owner for the past quarter century. The candidates holds an undergraduate degree in biology from Rider University and a master’s degree from Seton Hall University.

Locally, O’Dwyer-Woods is involved with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fire Department, the Friends of the Library and the Atlantic Highlands Historical Society, as well as serving as a volunteer for the National Park Service at the Sandy Hook Lighthouse and Fort Hancock at Gateway National Recreation Area.

A native of New Jersey and a lifelong resident of Monmouth County, the candite is the mother of three grown children.

Murphy, a third generation resident of the borough, and married to Molly, a member of the local Board of Education whom he first met in elementary school, currently serves as Police Commissioner and is council representatives for the Office of Emergency Management, Department of Public Works and the Mother Teresa Regional School Acquisition Task Force. Professionally, he is both Branch and Sales Manager for Mortgage Lending, a small business owner and holds a degree in political science from Stockton University. Within the community, he is a Sandy Hook Little League Coach, a coach with the Recreation department, and a trustee of the borough’s Sailing Education Program as well as a volunteer with the First Aid Squad. Murphy is a member of the Knights of Columbus and active in his parish of Our Lady of Perpetual Help-St. Agness as an usher, lector, and frequent volunteer in a number of programs.

Working together, the candidates set as priorities preserving open space and beachfront, supporting local businesses recover from recent hardships and continue to thrive, building revenue streams to offset budget challengers and protecting the ecosystem and natural resources. Their long term goals are for continued health and sustainability of the borough’s families, senior citizens, veterans, first responders as well as visitors.

Anyone seeking further information on the candidates can contact O’Dwyer-Woods at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for Murphy or visit their Facebook site at www.facebook.com/AHStrong11.