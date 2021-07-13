Monmouth County Fair Offers Family Fun

FREEHOLD – Looking for some fun the whole family can enjoy? Head to the Monmouth County Fair! Held Wednesday-Sunday, July 21-25, at East Freehold Showgrounds, 1500 Kozloski Road, Freehold, this event features rides, opening night fireworks (weather permitting), live musical entertainment, Home and Garden Competitions, 4-H exhibits, and much more. Highlights of this year’s event include Hell on Wheels BMX Stunt Show, The Motorcycle Madness Thrill Show, and Ready GO Dog Show.

Returning favorites include Hilby, The Skinny German Juggle Boy; Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show; and Robinson’s Racing Pigs. Hilby will once again delight fairgoers with his antics, while Bwana Jim and his unique collection of snakes, gators and creatures will provide thrills during this high-spirited show. Then be ready to cheer as Robinson’s Racing Pigs compete for a cookie. Best of all, these acts will be at the Fair all five nights.

And it just wouldn’t be the Monmouth County Fair without rides! Once again provided by Reithoffer Shows, offerings include the Fire Ball, Sky Flyer, Super Himalaya and other exciting rides. Families with little ones are sure to love the separate Kids Zone Ride Area with Bumble Bees, Kite Flyer, NASCAR Speedway and more.

Be sure to get your fill of rides by taking advantage of ride wristbands. Available daily, these wristbands allow fairgoers to enjoy unlimited rides on any one day. Ride wristbands are available for purchase online at Reithoffer Shows’ ticket website (https://reithoffertickets.saffire.com/tickets) for $25 each. Online sales end July 20. Wristbands will also be available for purchase at the Fair for $25 on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; and $30 on Friday and Saturday. Single ride tickets will also be available daily. Please note that rides are weather permitting.

The Fair gate is open 4-11 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday, July 21-23; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 24; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 25. General admission to the Fair is $8 per adult; children 17 and under are admitted free. On Sunday, seniors 65 and older and active military with card are free. Discounted pre-sale passes will be available through the Viply app starting July 15.

Be sure to follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Upcoming Fair contests will be announced on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, offering an opportunity to win admission tickets and more. For more information about the Fair, visit www.MonmouthCountyFair.com, or call 732-842-4000.

The Monmouth County Fair is organized and presented by the Monmouth County Park System in cooperation with the Monmouth County 4-H Association. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.