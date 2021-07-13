Prayers on the Porch Held First Tuesdays in AH

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – Pastors and members of area churches are joining with local residents for Prayers on the Porch Tuesday evening, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. This month’s Prayers on the Porch will be at 6 Simpson Avenue.

The informal half hour invitation to pray began last month with more than two dozen local residents and pastors gathering during a rainstorm on the Gluckstein family porch on Ocean blvd. Attendees, with no particular affiliation other than a desire to pray together, liked the idea of meeting the second Tuesday of each month on different porches in the area for private and public prayer.

Local pastors who have expressed an interest in the informal, non-denominational gathering include Pastor Dale Miller of Central Baptist Church, Rev. Jarlath Quinn, Our Lady of Perpetual-St. Agnes Church, Mother Deborah Cook, All Saints Episcopal Church, Rev. Natalie Mitchen, Quinn AME Church, Rev. Jill Hubbard-Smith, United Methodist Church, Rev. Phil Raynis, Kings Highway Faith Fellowship, and Rev. Wilbur Whitehurst, St. Paul’s Baptist Church.

Local residents are invited to stop in and join the group in prayer.