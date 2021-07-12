Bayshore Pharmacy and Middletown Family Pharmacy to Host Vaccine Clinic for College Bound Students

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Bayshore Pharmacy Card & Gift Shop of Atlantic Highlands and Middletown Family Pharmacy of Belford are hosting a vaccine clinic for all college students returning to campus this fall on Friday, July 16th from 12pm-4pm and Saturday, July 17th from 12pm-4pm. We have the following vaccines available:

COVID-19 J&J (One and Done) Vaccine - For ages 18 and up

COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine - For ages 18 and up

Meningococcal meningitis ACYW - For ages 16 and up

These vaccines are available without a doctor’s prescription.

We are in your network. in your neighborhood.®

Bayshore Pharmacy is located at the Super Foodtown Plaza at 2 Bayshore Plaza in Atlantic Highlands and is a second generation locally owned family pharmacy for almost 60 years.. We are open 7 days a week and offer free delivery daily. (732) 291-2900 www.BayshorePharmacy.com Follow us, connect with us and share us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Middletown Family Pharmacy is located at 877 Main Street in the Campbell’s Junction section of Belford. We are open 7 days a week and offer free delivery daily. (732) 471-9100 www.MiddletownFamilyPharmacy.com Follow us, connect with us and share us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!