Shock as Hubeny Resigns

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - An emotion packed meeting of the Mayor and Council started with the promotions of three highly respected and experienced police officers to higher ranks in the department, and a certification of praise for Shore Casino owner Bernie Sweeney on the occasion of his 90th birthday, but ended with a taped message presented by Administrator Adam Hubeny, announcing his retirement as borough administrator effective Oct. 15. (see separate story on police advancements and Sweeney).

Mayor Loretta Gluckstein, all members of council as well as borough employees and everyone present at the in person meeting, all rose and gave a standing round of ovation for the administrator after the surprise announcement. Former Mayor Randi LeGrice, present in the audience, led praise of the administrator and the leadership he showed and lessons she learned during her tenure as Mayor, and other members of the audience also spoke highly of Hubeny, with many wondering “what will happen without Adam heading the office?” Councilwoman Lori Hohenleitner joked “ What happens if we don’t accept it?”, Councilman James Murphy said no one will ever know how much Hubeny has done for the borough, and all members of the governing body lamented the lost of the civil servant who has held the position for the past 16 years. Hubeny, who was also a police officer here as well as in Colts Neck prior to his administrative position, told the governing body he believed it was the proper time to move on after 42 years of public service, and cited some of the accomplishments he felt he has achieved throughout his years. A copy of the Administrator’s message, which he had taped to be heard at the meeting appears here.





