Commissioners Announce Partnership with NJ Courts for JOBS Program; Seek Employers for Job Fair

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners are announcing their partnership with the New Jersey Courts for the New Jersey Judiciary JOBS program and asking employers with immediate job openings to participate in a job fair on Tuesday, July 20.

“My fellow Commissioners and I are committed to assisting our residents and businesses in any way we can, and we are proud to partner with the NJ Courts for this exceptional program,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The JOBS program serves as a benefit to both the probation clients and the businesses in Monmouth County who desperately need staff.”

The JOBS program, which was commissioned by New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner and is led by Administrative Director of the Courts Glenn A. Grant, aims to assist probation clients with finding meaningful employment opportunities.

“We are asking for employers with immediate openings to participate in the first JOBS program job fair on Tuesday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Monmouth County Probation Office in Ocean Township,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “Interested employers should contact Monmouth Vicinage Assistant Chief Probation Officer Caitlin Mejia at 732-358-8700, ext. 87313, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .”

The JOBS program partners with local employers to provide job and training opportunities along with professional development for probation clients, supporting their desire to work and contribute to their families and the community. The program serves a dual purpose by giving them a second chance to rebuild their lives while enabling private companies, government agencies and non-profit organizations to enrich and support their local communities.

“In addition to encouraging positive outcomes and enabling clients to financially support themselves and their families, the JOBS program enhances public safety and plays a key role in ending the cycle of incarceration and criminal justice involvement for our clients,” said Monmouth Vicinage Assignment Judge Lisa P. Thornton. “The Judiciary is thankful to Commissioner Director Arnone and the Commissioners for the opportunity to partner and promote this important program in our county.”

How the program works:

Businesses collaborate with a Probation Division representative to connect appropriate clients to employment opportunities and training, including forwarding resumes and consulting with employers during and after the interview process.

To be referred for employment opportunities, clients must be in full compliance with their conditions of probation, abstaining from illicit substances, and committed to work.

Throughout this process, Probation Officers work closely with their clients on job readiness training and skill building for obtaining and keeping gainful employment.

The JOBS initiative is a collaboration between the Judiciary and employers (private and public) to assist people involved in community supervision with an opportunity to secure meaningful employment. This public/private collaboration has value for the individual probationers but also helps to improve the quality of life in the communities in Monmouth County.

For more information about the New Jersey Judiciary JOBS program, please contact Vicinage Chief Probation Officer Myra Carter at 732-358-8700, ext. 87358, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .