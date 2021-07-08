CASA for Children of Monmouth Aims for 25 More Trained Volunteers for 2021

Join the July 19th Info Session

OAKHURST, NJ – - CASA for Children of Monmouth County is aiming to train and swear in 25 new volunteer advocates with the next training session this September, 2021.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Monmouth County is calling for community members to step up and advocate for children and families involved in the child welfare system in our local area. CASA is a pushing for 25 additional volunteers by the end of the year because they have more children in foster care than they have volunteers to advocate on their behalf. Currently, there are over 430 children in the child welfare system in Monmouth County. CASA of Monmouth is making a plea for the community to step up to learn to be a CASA volunteer.

CASAs are highly trained volunteers from the community who are assigned to work with children in the child welfare system. CASAs serve as the child’s “voice in court” to ensure the child’s needs are being met and to work towards a permanent, safe home. CASA ensures these children do not fall through the cracks of the child welfare system.

Currently, the organization is serving more than half of all Monmouth County foster children, with a goal to provide an advocate for every child in need. CASA of Monmouth is committed to their mission of advocacy. CASA will hold their next recruitment information session on July 19th at 5pm via a Zoom meeting. To register for the July 19th info session, click this link. Upon registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing additional information to join the meeting. The recruitment information session will cover the basics about becoming a CASA and prepare participants for the 30-hour training which starts on September 27th.

“Our program of advocacy is critical to foster children. We want the children who are in foster care right now, in our community, to know they have an adult who cares about them and will fight for the services they need,” said Lynn Goelz, Director of Program Services. “With a CASA by their side, we can give these foster children peace of mind, stability and a strong connection to an adult. We want them to feel safety and comfort.”

Now is a great time to get involved with CASA, according to Goelz. “With our July 19th info session, you can learn more about making a difference in the lives of children and families in the foster care system.”

Becoming a CASA volunteer is an opportunity to have a real impact on a child’s life while giving back to the community. CASA volunteers gather information about the child, help identify needs and possible services, and monitor court orders and case plans to help the child find a safe, loving home. These advocates are a constant source of support for the children they work with. This month CASA volunteer, Carol White, was featured as the CASA of Monmouth Spotlight Volunteer. White was assigned to ten cases in her 6 years with CASA of Monmouth.

PHOTO: CASA of Monmouth Advocate - Carol White

“To have heard from the girl I advocated for that ‘you've known me longer than anyone else’ was a powerful motivator,” said White. “Being able to share the joys and frustrations of being a CASA with dedicated and compassionate peer mentor, supervisors and fellow CASAs has been a huge help in my efforts as a CASA. I have such gratitude for being part of this organization.”

For more information on our upcoming July 19th information session, volunteering, donating, or sponsoring a wish list in the future, call the offices at 732-460-9100 or visit www.casaofmonmouth.org.