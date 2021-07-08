Family and Children’s Service of Monmouth County to honor the Jules L. Plangere, Jr. Family Foundation and Paul and Judy Stach at the 2021 Leading Lights Gala, Oct. 1

Long Branch, NJ – Family & Children’s Service (FCS), Monmouth County’s oldest, private, nonprofit social service agency, will honor longtime community partners, the Jules L. Plangere, Jr. Family Foundation and Paul and Judy Stach, board member and artist respectively, at the 2021 Leading Lights Gala, Oct. 1, 2021, at Navesink Country Club.

About the Jules L. Plangere, Jr. Family Foundation

FCS has been a recipient of annual funding from the Jules L. Plangere, Jr. Family Foundation for many years. The foundation was founded by Jules L. Plangere, Jr., former publisher of the Asbury Park Press, chairman of the New Jersey Press, Inc., and generous benefactor of numerous Monmouth County nonprofit organizations.

In 2020, the foundation committed to a generous $225,000 multiyear grant to support the priority needs of FCS, which was essential during a very challenging year and helped to ensure agency operations continued without interruption.

In addition, in early in 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, the foundation, along with the Stone Foundation of NJ, Community Foundation of NJ, and the National Organization of Investment Professionals, made significant gifts to FCS which enabled the agency to provide direct financial support to those affected by COVID-related job loss or illness. During a three-month period, more than $90,000 was distributed from the Crisis Needs Fund to over 100 individuals and families to help them pay their rent and utilities.

“It was an unprecedented gift made during an unprecedented time,” said FCS chief executive officer Colleen Verriest “and a perfect example of the positive impact an organization can have on people and communities.”

While Mr. Plangere passed in 2016, the philanthropic work of the foundation continues under the leadership of a dedicated board of trustees, including members of Mr. Plangere’s family.

“We are greatly appreciative of the Plangere Foundation’s exceptional support and concern for our neighbors in need, as are all who benefited from their kind and thoughtful generosity through the Crisis Needs Fund,” said Verriest. “We are honored to recognize the Jules L Plangere, Jr. Family Foundation as a 2021 Leading Light Honoree and thank the foundation for its commitment to FCS and all those we serve.”

Paul and Judy Stach

Paul joined the FCS board of directors in 2012 and served as Board Chair from 2016-2017. He has also held several key leadership positions on the Finance Committee and the Board Governance Committee, where he currently serves as chair.

“His support has proved especially important during transitional times in agency leadership, during periods of financial challenge, and in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy – despite suffering significant damage to his own home, “ said FCS Board Chairwoman Tiffany Senft.

Senft added, “Paul has been a stalwart supporter of the FCS staff, a staunch advocate for those we serve, and has been instrumental in recruiting new board members.”

Judy is an accomplished oil painter and founder of the Plein Air Painters of the Jersey Coast (PAPJC), a group of artists whose works are painted outdoors and capture scenes along the Jersey Shore and beyond.

Judy currently serves as PAPJC co-president and for many years has recruited fellow artists and organized the PAPJC Art Show, which raises funds for local nonprofit organizations.

“We have been fortunate to be the beneficiary of the event’s proceeds totaling nearly $35,000 since 2014,” commented Senft.

Married in 1968, Paul and Judy are "locals." A graduate of Christian Brothers Academy, Williams College, and Stanford University Graduate School of Business, Paul is a retired investment banker. Judy graduated from Red Bank Catholic and Mount Ida College (now part of UMass Amherst), and is a self-employed artist.

“The commitment Paul and Judy Stach have made to FCS and the support they continue to provide to the agency is an apt demonstration of their empathy, faith and community spirit,” said Senft. “Their long-standing involvement and compassion for those we serve sets an example of volunteerism for others to follow.”

Senft added, “At FCS, we are deeply grateful for Paul and Judy’s tireless work on behalf of FCS and our clients, and we are honored to recognize them as 2021 Lifetime Service Award recipients.”

About the Leading Lights Gala

The Leading Lights Gala is the agency’s largest annual fundraiser; proceeds are used to support essential community programs and services including protection for vulnerable adults, home care for the frail and elderly and school-based volunteer programs designed to promote childhood well-being. The ticketed event will include a cocktail hour, live and silent auctions, and dining and dancing.

To learn more about sponsorship, underwriting and ad journal opportunities or to receive more information about the Leading Lights Gala, contact FCS Director of Development Diane Gribbin at 732-222-9111 ext. 134, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit https://2021FCSGala.givesmart.com.

About Family & Children’s Service

Family & Children’s Service (FCS) strengthens, protects, and preserves the dignity and independence of people in need. With over 110 years of history, FCS is the oldest, private nonprofit social service agency in Monmouth County and a leading volunteer organization.

Our mission is to provide compassionate care, intervention, and education to support people at challenging times in their lives. We accomplish this through programs focused on the needs of multiple at-risk populations, including Adult Protective Services; AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP; Home Care and Home Care Grant Assistance; Jersey Assistance for Community Caregivers (JACC); Operation Sleighbells; Outreach, Awareness & Resources for Seniors (OARS); Reading Buddies; Representative Payee; Statewide Respite Care, State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP); and Telefriends.

To learn more about FCS and its diverse programs and services, visit the FCS website at www.fcsmonmouth.org or follow the agency on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter at @fcsmonmouth.