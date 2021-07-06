Atlantic Highlands Library Reopens

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – There were hugs, cheers, and dashes to the bookshelves and computers when the Atlantic Highlands Branch of the Monmouth Cunty Library re-opened Thursday July 1, after being closed for more than a year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The library will resume its regular hours of opening at 9 a.m. on Tuesday until 4 p.m., 9 a.m. Wednesdays until 6 p.m., 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Through July and August. In September, the library will resume its regular 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. open hours on Saturdays.

“The only thing missing now, besides the many programs we always had, is Jane Reynolds,” several residents said yesterday. Reynolds had been the main librarian in the branch for the past six years, and has been transferred for the time to Headquarters in Manalapan.

However, Children’s library Lauren Garcia is welcoming children back to peruse the bookshelves and see activities they can take home to do, although in-house programs have not yet been restarted.

Patrons have been coming in to sit and relax, use the computers, see what’s new on the bookshelves, and in general orient themselves back to their routine visits and recreation.

For more information on this branch, and all branches and hours which vary in the different branches, as well as on the numerous programs which are offered virtually at no charge, visit the county library site at www.MonmonthCountyLIb.org, connect @MonCOLIbrary, or call the branch at 732-291-1956.