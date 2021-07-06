Monmouth County Ranked Among Healthiest Communities in the United States

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that Monmouth County has ranked among the healthiest communities in the United States for 2020, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Monmouth County ranked 254 out of nearly 3,000 counties in the United States. The ranking was based on 10 categories which included: population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure. Monmouth County scored highest in the categories of education, economy and public safety.

“It is an incredible honor for Monmouth County to be ranked among the healthiest communities in the United States. The fact that the County scored highest in education, economy and public safety is a testament to our high achieving school districts throughout the County, our small business community which continues to grow, and our law enforcement and public safety personnel who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We are excited to continue to offer high quality resources while protecting taxpayers’ dollars.”

“The Board of County Commissioners work hard every day to make sure we provide the best services of life for our residents,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “To earn this ranking during the COVID-19 pandemic is an extraordinary feat to all who work to keep our communities healthy and safe especially our frontline health care workers.”

To learn more about Monmouth County, visit our website, www.visitmonmouth.com.