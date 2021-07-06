Apply for Passports Well in Advance due to Extended Passport Processing Delays

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising residents to apply for passports well in advance of any planned travel since the U.S. Department of State is experiencing unprecedented passport processing delays.

According to the most recent update on July 2, the current Federal Passport Agency service times are as follows:

Routine service – Up to 18 weeks from the day an application is submitted to the day a new passport is received; the 18 week estimate accounts for up to 12 weeks of processing time and 6 weeks for mailing.

Expedited service (for an additional $60) – Up to 12 weeks from the day an application is submitted to the day a new passport is received; the 12 week estimate accounts for up to 6 weeks of processing time and 6 weeks for mailing.

“Due to these significant passport processing delays from the U.S. State Department, I encourage all residents to apply for a passport well in advance of any planned travel,” said Clerk Hanlon. “In addition, many countries require six months validity on a U.S. passport, so it is critical to check the expiration date in advance if you already have a passport.”

Residents can apply for a passport at one of the County Clerk’s Passport Offices in Freehold, Neptune and Eatontown. The offices are currently operating on an appointment only basis which can be made by calling the respective office during normal business hours.

Freehold - Monmouth County Clerk’s Office located in the Market Yard at 33 Mechanic Street (south of Main Street). The hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call 732-431-7324 to schedule an appointment.

Neptune - Monmouth County Connection at 3544 Route 66 (near Home Depot). The hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please call 732-303-2828 to schedule an appointment.

Eatontown – Mobile County Connection at the Monmouth Mall at 180 Route 35 (adjacent to Boscov’s). The satellite office is open on the first Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call 732-431-7324 (Freehold Office) to schedule an appointment.

To obtain a passport, it is necessary to have a certified birth certificate with a raised seal, social security number, passport photo 2x2 inches in size, and current identification such as a driver's license or government identification. Passport photos are available for a fee of $10 at both locations.

Passport forms must be filled out prior to arrival at our offices and can be downloaded online at MonmouthCountyClerk.com or on the U.S. State Department website at travel.state.gov.

Parents who are making a passport application for a child under the age of 16 are required to appear together or to submit additional documentation.

For more information about the passport application process, please visit the Monmouth County Clerk’s website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com.