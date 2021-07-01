A "Wunderbar" Outdoor Scavenger Hunt and Awards Ceremony Brings German Language School Students Together after a Pandemic Year Apart

Twenty-One Students Inducted into Delta Epsilon Phi, National German Language Honor Society

Princeton/Holmdel, NJ ­– During this challenging school year, the non-profit German Language School, with locations in Holmdel, Princeton and Rumson (https://www.njlearnsgerman.org)held classes virtually. Students gathered both in-person and via Zoom to celebrate the end of school with two events: a virtual awards ceremony to celebrate students who had passed the German Language Exam, earned their German Language Diploma and were inducted into the German National Honor Society and the German Junior Honor Society, and came together on May 25 for an afternoon scavenger hunt and socially distant refreshments at Monmouth Battlefield State Park.

Holmdel Principal Michaela Greco and Princeton Principal Dorothea Drew, together withHelmut Kehlenbeck and Ingo Matthias, two of Germany’s Central Agency for Schools Abroad (ZfA) German Language Advisors, hosted a video conference to recognize students for earning the German Language Diploma, the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG) National German Language Exam, as well as inducting students into Delta Epsilon Phi, the German National Honor Society and German Junior National Honor Society. This year’s ceremony recognized students from both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.

PHOTO: Check in for Scavenger Hunt at German Language School gathering at Monmouth Battlefield State Park.



“More than 20,000 students take the National German Exam each year. We are very proud of our students who now have the option to pursue a tuition-free post-secondary education at universities and technical schools in Germany. We applaud their hard work and ongoing commitment to learning German,” said Holmdel Principal Michaela Greco.

Princeton Principal Dorothea Drew added, “This past year was particularly challenging for students who spent even more time online and dedicated time for an additional class outside of their regular school schedules; we applaud them for persevering and meeting these unique learning challenges.”

What are the Exams and Awards for German Language Students?

The German Language School is a Partner School with the German Federal Republic’s Agency for German Schools Abroad (ZfA), (https://www.pasch-net.de/deindex.htm), which tests students at six levels of proficiency to earn the German Language Diploma. The ZfA supports German language schools worldwide with professional development, teaching and classroom materials, as well as funding. Students who demonstrate higher levels of comprehension and communication are eligible to study at universities and technical schools throughout the German-speaking nations of Europe. The National German Exam, administered annually to more than 20,000 high school students by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG), recognizes verbal and written proficiency in three levels of German. The test includes comprehension, reading and conversational skills, and applied structure of grammar and idioms in context. Awardees are:

German Language Diploma Recipients





Louis Doebbel, Holmdel

Nicolas Drew, Middletown

Gandolph Hug, Hillsborough

Mikyo Kalabacos, Princeton

Ruth Perl, West Windsor

Tatjana Roessle, South Amboy

Linus Stenull, Skillman





National German Exam/American Association of Teachers of German





Georgina Alsina, Princeton

Wiliam Bailey, Princeton

Jessica Clark, Cherry Hill

Julia Diez, Princeton Junction

Louis Doebbel, Holmdel

Emilia Emre, Brooklyn, NY

David Guhl, West Windsor

Lucas Janhofer, Skillman

Benjamin Koernig, Highlands

Alexander Maiorov, Princeton

Gabriel Markov, Plainsboro

Noah Meier, Princeton

Gianna Musa, Middletown

Lucas Ochsenkuehn, Brooklyn, NY

Julia Perl, West Windsor

Ruth Perl, West Windsor

Tarun Rajan, Holmdel

Katarina Roessle, South Amboy Kailash Sebastian Roessle, South Amboy

Kailash Senthilkumar, Edison

Jenna Serotta, Cherry Hill

Kaede Scholtz, Pennington

Tobia Ruth, Montclair

National Honor Society (2020 and 2021 Inductees)





Leo Alexandroff, Princeton

Georgina Alsina, Princeton

George Bailey, Princeton

Louis Doebbel, Holmdel

Gandolph Hug, Hillsborough

Mikyo Kalabacos, Princeton

Boris Litvak, Coopersburg, PA

Alexander Maiorov, Princeton

Gianna Musa, Middletown

Lucas Ochsenkuehn, Brooklyn, NY

Ruth Perl, West Windsor

Jenna Serotta, Cherry Hill

Linus Stenull, Skillman

Junior National Honor Society (2020 and 2021 Inductees)

Oscar Alexandroff, Princeton

William Bailey, Princeton

Louis Doebbel, Holmdel

Elija Meier, Princeton

Noah Meier, Princeton

Katarina Roessle, South Amboy

Sebastian Roessle, South Amboy

Jonathan Rudinsky, Princeton





About the German Language School

The non-profit German Language School (www.njlearnsgerman.org), offers language classes and cultural events for all ages in Holmdel, Rumson and Princeton and prepares students for the 21st century global economy. Our customized programs include a mommy and me toddler program, PreK to 12 and adult small group classes, and one-on-one tutoring. Students can access the region’s largest German language multi-media lending library. A need-based Tuition Aid Fund ensures all families have access to our programs. The German Language School, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, admits students regardless of race, color, creed, gender, national or ethnic origin. Socialize with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.