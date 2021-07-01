A "Wunderbar" Outdoor Scavenger Hunt and Awards Ceremony Brings German Language School Students Together after a Pandemic Year Apart

Twenty-One Students Inducted into Delta Epsilon Phi, National German Language Honor Society
Princeton/Holmdel, NJ – During this challenging school year, the non-profit German Language School, with locations in Holmdel, Princeton and Rumson (https://www.njlearnsgerman.org)held classes virtually. Students gathered both in-person and via Zoom to celebrate the end of school with two events: a virtual awards ceremony to celebrate students who had passed the German Language Exam, earned their German Language Diploma and were inducted into the German National Honor Society and the German Junior Honor Society, and came together on May 25 for an afternoon scavenger hunt and socially distant refreshments at Monmouth Battlefield State Park.
Holmdel Principal Michaela Greco and Princeton Principal Dorothea Drew, together withHelmut Kehlenbeck and Ingo Matthias, two of Germany’s Central Agency for Schools Abroad (ZfA) German Language Advisors, hosted a video conference to recognize students for earning the German Language Diploma, the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG) National German Language Exam, as well as inducting students into Delta Epsilon Phi, the German National Honor Society and German Junior National Honor Society. This year’s ceremony recognized students from both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.
PHOTO: Check in for Scavenger Hunt at German Language School gathering at Monmouth Battlefield State Park.
“More than 20,000 students take the National German Exam each year. We are very proud of our students who now have the option to pursue a tuition-free post-secondary education at universities and technical schools in Germany. We applaud their hard work and ongoing commitment to learning German,” said Holmdel Principal Michaela Greco.
Princeton Principal Dorothea Drew added, “This past year was particularly challenging for students who spent even more time online and dedicated time for an additional class outside of their regular school schedules; we applaud them for persevering and meeting these unique learning challenges.”
What are the Exams and Awards for German Language Students?
The German Language School is a Partner School with the German Federal Republic’s Agency for German Schools Abroad (ZfA), (https://www.pasch-net.de/deindex.htm), which tests students at six levels of proficiency to earn the German Language Diploma. The ZfA supports German language schools worldwide with professional development, teaching and classroom materials, as well as funding. Students who demonstrate higher levels of comprehension and communication are eligible to study at universities and technical schools throughout the German-speaking nations of Europe. The National German Exam, administered annually to more than 20,000 high school students by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG), recognizes verbal and written proficiency in three levels of German. The test includes comprehension, reading and conversational skills, and applied structure of grammar and idioms in context. Awardees are:
German Language Diploma Recipients
Louis Doebbel, Holmdel
Nicolas Drew, Middletown
Gandolph Hug, Hillsborough
Mikyo Kalabacos, Princeton
Ruth Perl, West Windsor
Tatjana Roessle, South Amboy
Linus Stenull, Skillman
National German Exam/American Association of Teachers of German
Georgina Alsina, Princeton
Wiliam Bailey, Princeton
Jessica Clark, Cherry Hill
Julia Diez, Princeton Junction
Louis Doebbel, Holmdel
Emilia Emre, Brooklyn, NY
David Guhl, West Windsor
Lucas Janhofer, Skillman
Benjamin Koernig, Highlands
Alexander Maiorov, Princeton
Gabriel Markov, Plainsboro
Noah Meier, Princeton
Gianna Musa, Middletown
Lucas Ochsenkuehn, Brooklyn, NY
Julia Perl, West Windsor
Ruth Perl, West Windsor
Tarun Rajan, Holmdel
Katarina Roessle, South Amboy Kailash Sebastian Roessle, South Amboy
Kailash Senthilkumar, Edison
Jenna Serotta, Cherry Hill
Kaede Scholtz, Pennington
Tobia Ruth, Montclair
National Honor Society (2020 and 2021 Inductees)
Leo Alexandroff, Princeton
Georgina Alsina, Princeton
George Bailey, Princeton
Louis Doebbel, Holmdel
Gandolph Hug, Hillsborough
Mikyo Kalabacos, Princeton
Boris Litvak, Coopersburg, PA
Alexander Maiorov, Princeton
Gianna Musa, Middletown
Lucas Ochsenkuehn, Brooklyn, NY
Ruth Perl, West Windsor
Jenna Serotta, Cherry Hill
Linus Stenull, Skillman
Junior National Honor Society (2020 and 2021 Inductees)
Oscar Alexandroff, Princeton
William Bailey, Princeton
Louis Doebbel, Holmdel
Elija Meier, Princeton
Noah Meier, Princeton
Katarina Roessle, South Amboy
Sebastian Roessle, South Amboy
Jonathan Rudinsky, Princeton
About the German Language School
The non-profit German Language School (www.njlearnsgerman.org), offers language classes and cultural events for all ages in Holmdel, Rumson and Princeton and prepares students for the 21st century global economy. Our customized programs include a mommy and me toddler program, PreK to 12 and adult small group classes, and one-on-one tutoring. Students can access the region’s largest German language multi-media lending library. A need-based Tuition Aid Fund ensures all families have access to our programs. The German Language School, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, admits students regardless of race, color, creed, gender, national or ethnic origin. Socialize with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.