Middletown Police Continue Fatal Crash Investigation

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – On June 29, 2021 at approximately 1:28p.m., Middletown Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Thompson Avenue and Center Avenue in the Leonardo section of the Township. The crash involved a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck.

The operator of the motorcycle, Garrett Dlin, 30, of Matawan, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The passenger on the motorcycle, a 31 year old female Middletown resident sustained serious injuries. She was transported by New Jersey State Police medevac to Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, located in Neptune City. The woman is in stable condition, and her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 56 year old male resident from Freehold Twp., remained on location and is cooperating with Police in this investigation. He sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash or has pertinent information that can assist the investigation to please contact Cpl. Andrew Micalizzi of the Middletown Twp. Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 615-2045.