New 7-11 Makes Contribution to AH First Aid Squad Cadets

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - There were scores of local folks at the new 7-Eleven at the corner of Route 36 and First Ave Tuesday afternoon, all wishing well and sharing lots of goodies from owners Chetun Mistry and his wife and the incredibly hardworking and very organized team of events planners for 7-Eleven.

Mayor Loretta Gluckstein led the team of local residents and 7-Eleven management personnel in cutting the ribbon that officially opened the new business and thanked the Mistrys for selecting the borough for their new business and wishing them luck in their new venture. The Mayor told a story from her childhood of how special 7-Eleven stores, the largest retail food franchise in the world, were to her as a child. So much so, she said, that given the choice of a party at home after her First Communion when she was in second grade, or a Slurpee, she chose the Slurpee. And hasn't regretted it since!

The Mistrys and store management presented a check for $711.00 to the local First Aid Squad to further the borough's new First Aid Cadet program and traced the company's history of grant giving to worthy non-profit causes in communities in which they do business. First Aid Capt. Ann Sholer and several members of the cadets, complete with ambulance, were present for the ceremony.

A tour of the interior of the shop showed state-of-the-art equipment and cabinetry and storage facilities, as well as the unique beverages and variety for self-service. The refrigerated cabinets for liquid refreshments alone, in addition to other cabinets for food goods and ice cream, hold more than 300 different varieties of beverages.

Giveaways and special events and sales are featured throughout the opening week of the new facility, with all 7-Eleven sales and specials also available as advertised.

The new 7-Eleven is the only store in the borough that is open seven days a week, 24-hours a day.