Middletown Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Middletown – On June 29, 2021 at approximately 1:28p.m., Middletown Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Thompson Avenue and Center Avenue in the Leonardo section of the Township. Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries. A passenger on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was later flown by New Jersey State Police medevac to Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, located in Neptune City.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on location and is cooperating with Police in this investigation. The names of the persons involved are not being released at this time, pending notification to their families.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash or has pertinent information that can assist the investigation to please contact the Middletown Twp. Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 615-2045.