Go on an Enviro-Quest This Summer

Join the Monmouth County Park System for Enviro-Quest.

LINCROFT—   This summer seek out some nature fun by joining the Monmouth County Park System for Enviro-Quest! Meeting each week at a different county park, this nature program is fun, easy and free.  Start in the parking lot and follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the Park System Naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in mini nature lesson, activity, or walk for 30-60 minutes of nature-based fun. Activities may include meeting a live animal, finding hidden treasures, or discovering animal knickknacks. 

The schedule is as follows:

  • Thursday, July 1 at 11 a.m.
    Dorbrook Recreation Area, Colts Neck - Meet in the basketball court parking lot.

  • Thursday, July 8 at 11 a.m.
    Tatum Park, Middletown - Meet in the Red Hill Activity Center parking lot.

  • Thursday, July 15 at 11 a.m. 
    Huber Woods Park, Middletown - Meet in the Environmental Center parking lot. 

  • Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m.
    Shark River Park, Wall - Meet in the Shelter Building parking lot.

  • Thursday, July 29 at 11 a.m. 
    Big Brook Park, Marlboro - Meet in the dock parking lot.

  • Thursday, August 5 at 11 a.m.
    Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen - Meet in the Visitor Center parking lot.

  • Thursday, August 12 at 11 a.m. 
    Crosswicks Creek Park - Meet in the Province Line Road parking lot in Allentown.

  • Thursday, August 19 at 11 a.m.
    Clayton Park, Upper Freehold - Meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot.

  • Thursday, August 26 at 11 a.m. 
    Perrineville Lake Park - Meet in the Agress Road parking lot in Millstone. 

For more information about this program or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com  or call 732-842-4000.  For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711.  The Monmouth County Park System, created by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.

