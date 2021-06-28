Presentation on the Forgotten Founding Father

MANALAPAN – A presentation on Founding Father Gouverneur Morris by Jennifer W. Reiss and moderated by Eastern Branch Librarian Donna Mansfield is now available for the second time on the Monmouth County Library website, this time without need of pre-registration.

Morris, often referred to as the Forgotten Founding Father in spite of being a signer of the Articles of Confederation and the Constitution and the author of the Preamble to the Constitution, and a New York Senator, was an outspoken critic of slavery and a proponent of the right of people to practice their religion without interference.

The program, to be aired virtually Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m., is presented by Reiss, a PhD candidate in history who holds undergraduate and graduate degrees From Cambridge University, Harvard, and University of Pennsylvania, in addition to being a licensed attorney before she focused her studies on American history.

The program is part of Revisiting the Founding Era, a four year national initiative of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. It is being presented in partnership with the Institute, the American Library Association and the National Constitution Center, together with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The program is protected by copyright and recording without written agreement from the presenter, Ms Reiss, is prohibited.

Registration is not required to see the presentation with internet access. Visit the library’s Upcoming Events for further information on this program.

