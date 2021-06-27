Residential Structure Fire In the Lincroft Section of Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 02:38 am Sunday, June 27, 2021 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to 84 Radcliffe Dr for a reported residential structure fire. The Lincroft and River Plaza Fire Companies were initially dispatched.

The first arriving fire officer on scene, from Lincroft Ladder 200, confirmed the incident and requested additional resources from Middletown Fire Company: a rapid intervention team (RIT) from Community Fire Company, and the Middletown Air and Safety Units.

River Plaza established a water supply from a hydrant approximately 600’ feet away from the house as they entered the block and laid a 5” inch line. Once connected, River Plaza went to work knocking down the main body of fire with firefighters from Lincroft. A blitz-fire monitor and multiple 1 ¾ handlines were utilized during offensive operations initially commanded by Chief William Kane Jr. Upon the arrival of Chief of the Department John Friedmann, who was briefed by Kane, took command of the fire scene for the remainder of this incident. Operational Command, Logistics, manpower and firefighter rehabilitation were delegated by Friedmann to Middletown Fire Chief’s Chenoweth, Waltz, Kane & Fulciniti respectively.

The main body of fire originated from an attached garage area that quickly spread into the interior second floor and attic areas closest in proximity to the garage attachment. There were several motor vehicles in the driveway near the garage that were also fully involved with fire as the initial fire apparatus arrived on scene.

Due to the weather conditions: including humidity and the need for additional manpower to overhaul the scene, Chief Friedmann requested an additional company from Belford Engine.

The structure sustained fire damage to the attached garage, several rooms on the second floor and the attic area. Additionally, there was extensive smoke damage throughout the structure and multiple motor vehicles parked in the driveway were heavily damaged as well.

Over 50 Middletown Firefighters responded with no known injuries reported as of this writing. All the occupants of the residence were able to remove themselves prior to the arrival of the Middletown Fire Department.

The origin and cause of this incident is under joint investigation by the Middletown and Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office.