Fire at River Plaza Chargers Football Field

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Commercial Structure Fire - Friday 6/26/21 in The River Plaza Section of Middletown.

At 21:49 hours on Friday 06/26/21 multiple phone calls were placed to the Monmouth County 911 Dispatch Center reporting a possible structure fire somewhere in the athletic fields behind the residences of Shadow Lake Village off Gordon Rd. The River Plaza and Middletown Fire Companies were initially dispatched to same. Upon the arrival of the Middletown Police Department, they confirmed the announcer booth located on the River Plaza Chargers Football Field was fully engulfed in fire.

Chief of the Department John Friedmann was the incident commander and the fire was quickly extinguished utilizing multiple hand lines from the River Plaza engines that responded. Middletown Fire Company provided additional manpower and this incident was brought under control expeditiously.

No firefighter injuries were reported at the time of this writing.

The origin and cause of this fire is being investigated jointly by the Middletown Fire Marshal and the Middletown Police Department.