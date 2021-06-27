See What the Park System Has Planned for July

MIDDLETOWN — July is Parks & Recreation month and the Monmouth County Park System is filling it with family-friendly activities for county residents to enjoy. Here’s what is planned:

Enviro-Quest

Thursday, July 1 at 11 a.m.

Dorbrook Recreation Area, Colts Neck - Meet in the basketball court parking lot.

Thursday, July 8 at 11 a.m.

Tatum Park, Middletown - Meet in the Red Hill Activity Center parking lot.

Thursday, July 15 at 11 a.m.

Huber Woods Park, Middletown - Meet in the Environmental Center parking lot.

Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m.

Shark River Park, Wall - Meet in the Shelter Building parking lot.

Thursday, July 29 at 11 a.m.

Big Brook Park, Marlboro - Meet in the dock parking lot.

Don’t know what to do on a weekday this summer break? Why not seek out some nature fun. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the Park System Naturalist is waiting. Once you are there you can join in on a mini-nature lesson, activity, or walk for 30-60 minutes of nature-based fun. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Seining Along Sandy Hook Bay

Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays, July 2-30 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth

Join us for this hands-on nature program and discover a variety of fish, crabs, and other sea creatures as we pull a long seine net along the edge of Sandy Hook Bay. Closed-toe shoes are required. Meet on the beach near the parking lot. Parents or guardians are required to stay with and supervise their children. No swimming during the event. This program is designed for individuals and families. Weather permitting. FREE!

Boat Tours of the Manasquan Reservoir

Friday, July 2 at 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays, July 3 & 4, 10 & 11, 17 & 18 and 24 & 25 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Wednesdays, July 7, 14, 21 & 28 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell

These 45-minute tours are narrated by Park System Naturalists and include opportunities to view local wildlife. The cost is $6 per adult and $4 per child, age 12 and under. Please call to confirm schedule as tours are both weather and water level dependent. All tours leave from the Visitor Center. Life-jackets required. Tickets can be purchased on day of tour only.

Historic Battery Lewis Tours

Saturdays, July 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sundays, July 4, 11, 18 & 25 from 1-3 p.m.

Hartshorne Woods Park, Highlands – Rocky Point section

Tour the restored Historic Battery Lewis and learn about the history of this important former coastal defense site. FREE!

Yarn Bee

Saturday, July 3 from 12-2:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Whether just starting a new hobby or working on an old project, all are welcome to this gathering! The relaxed atmosphere means no pressure - you can knit or crochet at your own pace, and farm staff will be on hand to assist those needing a little extra help. Bring your own supplies. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only.

Mill Demonstration

Saturdays & Sundays, July 3 & 4, 10 & 11, 17 &18, 24 & 25 and 31 from 1-4 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

See the 19th century gristmill in action. FREE!

Independence Day Celebration

Sunday, July 4 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Join the farm staff as they celebrate the holiday with music and games. FREE!

Tidal Tuesdays – Seine the Cove

Tuesdays, July 6, 13, 20 & 27 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area, Manasquan

Discover a variety of fish, crabs and other sea creatures that may be found along the cove during this seining program. Closed-toe shoes are required. Parents or guardians are required to stay with and supervise their children. No swimming during the event. Weather permitting. FREE!

Thompson Park Canoe Rentals

Saturdays & Sundays, July 10 & 11 and 24 & 25 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft

Canoes will be available for rent on Marlu Lake. All equipment provided; limited number of canoes available. Open to ages 3 and up, under 18 with adult. All rentals must be returned by 3 p.m. The cost is $15 per boat for 1-3 people for two hours; cash or check only.

Edible History Series: Ice Cream

Saturday, July 10 from 2-3 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Using recipes from the 19th century, help crank ice cream in the shade of the ice house, and then consume the results of our labor. FREE!

Wheat Harvest and Threshing Demonstration

Saturday & Sunday, July 10 & 11 from 12-2 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See the farm staff harvest and thresh this year’s wheat crop. Learn how this important crop was cultivated and processed in the days before modern combines. On Saturday, the wheat will be cut, gathered and bundled into sheathes using a horse-drawn grain binder. On Sunday, the staff will use a 19th century, belt-driven Champion thresher to separate the wheat grain from the straw and the chaff. FREE!

Casual Birder

Tuesday, July 13 at 9 a.m.

Crosswicks Creek Park, Upper Freehold - Meet in the Polhemustown Road parking lot.

Tuesday, July 27 at 9 a.m.

Huber Woods Park, Middletown - Meet in the Environmental Center parking lot.

Join a Park System Naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk and meander through the park for about an hour and a half to see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. Open to ages 11 and up; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Drop-In Nature Kayak Tours

Tuesday, July 13 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 15 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 16 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30 from 3-4 p.m.

Swimming River Park, Red Bank

Explore the beauty and nature of the Swimming River during this tour. Novice paddlers welcome. All equipment is provided. Both single and tandem kayaks are available for use on a first come, first served basis. The program is limited to only 12 participants. Wear appropriate clothing that can get wet. Weight limit 250 lbs. for singles; 450 lbs. for tandems. Open to ages 12 and up; under 18 with participating adult. The cost is $25 per person; cash or check only.

Nature Lecture Series: Sharks of New Jersey

Thursday, July 15 from 7-8 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth

Join a Park System Naturalist for this talk on sharks. Discover why sharks are important to protect, why they are unique, and what threatens them. Plus, we’ll take a closer look at some species commonly found along the Jersey Shore, including great whites. FREE!

Accordion Melodies of the 1890s

Saturday, July 17 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. FREE!

19th Century Woodworking Demonstration

Saturday, July 17 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See how the carpenter uses 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. FREE!

Open Shoot Archery

Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thompson Park Activity Barn, Lincroft

All equipment is provided for this open shoot. No outside equipment permitted. This is not an instructional clinic and NOT designed for beginners. If you are new to archery, register for one of our instructional classes prior to attending. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $10 per person; cash or check only.

Monmouth County Fair

Wednesday-Friday, July 21-23 from 4-11 p.m.

Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, July 25 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

East Freehold Showgrounds, Freehold

This annual tradition includes 4-H live animal exhibits, amusement rides, entertainment, home and garden competitions, opening night fireworks (weather permitting), and more. Admission is $8 per person; age 17 & under enter free.

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.