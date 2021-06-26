Gabriella Caracappa is Recipient of Nina Flannery Memorial Scholarship

HIGHLANDS – Singing the national anthem at her own graduation at Henry Hudson Regional School last week is one more honor and thrill graduate Gabriella Caracappa will remember as she enters Brookdale Community College in the fall.

Caracappa, in thanking the Highlands Historical Society for the Nina Flannery Memorial Scholarship she was awarded at the recent ceremony honoring the former late administrator at Huddy Park, outlined her plans for the future and her background in music at Henry Hudson that is the foundation for her future.

A resident of Portland Road, Caracappa is majoring in business at Brookdale although her main interest is music. In writing to Historic Society President Sheila Weinstock, the musician said “I’ve been in every band program my high school has provided, Jazz/rock band, pep band, concert band, marching band to name some. I love to sing and I play the saxophone and guitar.” She is also a member of HHRS Admiral Players in the theater club and recently just won a Count Basie award for a comedic monologue.

“We were honored to present the Nina Flannery Memorial Scholarship to Gabriella,” Mrs. Weinstock said, “ and wish her all the best for her future education, her continuing love of and great diverse knowledge of music and look forward to see more about her musical talents in the future.”