Former New York Giants to Sign Autographs at Atlantic Highlands 7-Eleven Grand Opening

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – A brand new 7-Eleven, Inc. convenience store is opening its doors in Atlantic Highlands. The new store is located at 190 First Ave and will be celebrating their grand opening by hosting David Tyree and David Diehl to sign autographs from 1pm to 3pm on June 29, 2021. Come out and get yourself an autograph and a picture!

7-Eleven is excited to be a part of the Atlantic Highlands community and will be offering all customers 5 days of freebies starting on June 29! Day one will offer a free Big Bite Hot Dog. Day 2 will offer a Free Medium Coffee. Day 3 will offer a Free Medium Slurpee. Day 4 will offer a Free Big Gulp. Day 5 will offer a Free Pizza Slice. Stop by for a chance to secure all free snacks and drinks.

The new Atlantic Highlands 7-Eleven store will offer sandwiches delivered daily, hot breakfast items and of course, we can’t forget the beloved classics like Big Bite® hot dogs, pizza, taquitos, Slurpee®, and Big Gulp®. Can’t make it to the store? Check out what is available on the 7NOW® Delivery app for customer convenience and safety. And if eating and drinking deliciousness isn’t enough… customers can earn and redeem points via 7Rewards, the 7-Eleven loyalty platform, on various in-store products upon checkout.

The safety of store associates and customers continues to be the top priority for 7-Eleven, Inc. Because of this, they have enhanced safety measures and adjusted operations in stores to maintain a safe shopping environment. More information how 7-Eleven is keeping the community safe can be found at https://www.7-eleven.com/coronavirus-safety.