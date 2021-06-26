AH Police Hire Brings Department to Full Complement

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS - Borough Council unanimously named Davi Cunha as a probationary police officer on the local department, effective immediately, at last night’s meeting of the governing body. Cunha brings the department to its full complement of officers, following the retirement of Capt. Thomas Stone last month.

Cunha, a first generation American born son of Brazilian parents, was born in Perth Amboy and lived and attended school in Long Branch until he was 11 years old. The family then moved to Brazil where the new officer attended school from fourth to ninth grades before coming back to the United States.

He attended Shore Regional High School, and opened his own flooring business before graduation, but completed his education and was awarded his GED from Brookdale Community College.

While still maintaining the flooring business, Cunha was named a Class 1 Special law enforcement officer in Long Branch, then promoted to a Class 2 officer, before accepting the probationary policeman position in Atlantic Highlands. HE is married and has two children. Cunha’s brother David is also a police officer, serving on the Long Branch Police Department. IN other business, Council unanimously named June 28 Tom Elliott Day in the borough, honoring the popular music director on his birthday. Eliot t served 33 years as music director at Henry Hudson Regional School during his career, and is also Music Coordinator and Choir Director at Our Lady of Perpetual Help St Agnes Church.

Borough Administrator Adam Hubeny, in response to questions from the public, noted negotiations are still continuing between the borough and the Catholic Diocese of Trenton concerning the future of Mother Theresa school building, saying it would be inappropriate to discuss any progress at this time, but anticipating a report should be available soon.

Hubeny also announced that with restrictions due to Covid lifted, borough offices will once again be open to the public July 1. There will be a temperature machine at the entry, he said, and mask wearing will be optional except for unvaccinated borough employees who will be required to wear masks.