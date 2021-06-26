County Awarded Additional NJTPA Funding for Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge Project

Additional $15.75 funding awarded toward project.

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that the County was awarded an additional $15.75 million for the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge (S-32) construction project by the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA) and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT). This additional funding will allow the County to expedite the start of construction on this critical transportation project.

“I am happy to inform our taxpayers that the County has now been authorized Federal funding to cover the construction ($107.5 million), construction inspection and administration ($7.2 million), and construction support services ($5.74 million) for a total of $120 million. This funding supplements the $10.9 million that Monmouth County has already received for all the design and permitting work,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The secured funding significantly reduces the overall cost of this project to our taxpayers, as Monmouth County anticipates only covering the non-participating items on this project at a cost of $58,200.00.”

Monmouth County awarded the construction contract to Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc, of Pilesgrove, New Jersey on May 27, 2021 in the amount of $107,538,389.20.

“The replacement of Bridge S-32 is a large, complex, movable bridge project that will rebuild a critical transportation connection over the Shrewsbury River, which also serves as part of an emergency evacuation route,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “Monmouth County expresses their appreciation to the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority and the New Jersey Department of Transportation for helping make it possible to deliver the replacement of Bridge S-32 as well as other vital transportation projects to the residents of the County.”

In total, the County maintains approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 980 bridges and culverts and 250 traffic signals and beacons.