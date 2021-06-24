Michael Miles Announces Run for Mayor of Tinton Falls

Fatima Urcioli & Julio Seda for Council

TINTON FALLS, NJ – Tinton Falls resident Michael Miles today announced that he will run for Mayor in the Borough’s upcoming November non-partisan election. Running with Miles is Fatima Urcioli & Julio Seda for the two Borough Council seats that are also up for election.

Miles’s ticket has already garnered an early endorsement from long-time respected resident, Fred Lomangino, the Tinton Falls Board of Education President: “It’s important the Borough and the School Board work together – for the taxpayers, children and all residents of this town.

“Many residents and local businesses have encouraged me to run,” said Miles, “They all echo similar concerns and are looking for leadership, accountability and open communications in the municipal government”.

Michael Miles has been a resident of Monmouth County since 2003. He has been married to his wife, Christine for a decade and have two children. Michael has worked in the beverage industry for more than 20 years in regional sales and provides consulting services in the tri-state area. He is an active member of the Tinton Falls Neighborhood Watch and volunteers for the local American Legion and Sons of the American Legion.

PHOTO: Fatima Urcioli is running for Borough Council.

Fatima Urcioli has been a Monmouth County resident since 1981 and has over 15 years of experience as a project manager in the apparel and fashion industry, working with clients domestically and internationally. She was also an adjunct professor at Brookdale Community College. Fatima has been married to her husband James for 5 years and they have two sons.

“The taxpayers of Tinton Falls need to know what their leaders are doing, why they are doing it, and how it will benefit the community,” said Fatima, “It all starts with open and honest communication”.

PHOTO:Julio Seda is running for Borough Council.

Julio Seda, grew up in Tinton Falls, being a resident since 1985. He has worked in the Information Technology sector for over 20 years and has extensive experience in system security, infrastructure, critical systems support and vendor management.

“Tinton Falls has been my home, I was raised here and want to give back to the community,” said Seda, “Our community deserves more, and new leadership is needed.”