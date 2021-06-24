Something for Everyone at the MC Library

MANALAPAN – Music, food, history, travel, gardening and even home makeovers are all discussions and programs being offered virtually by the Monmouth County Library during July.

“I continue to be amazed and so appreciative of the broad variety of programs and excellence in technology that our Monmouth County Library staff continues to offer daily,” said County Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison between the Board of Commissioners and the Library. “ The programs continue to attract people from throughout the county with the diverse subject matter and professionalism and ease in presentation and enjoyment. It is easy to say that it is absolutely true the library certainly offers something for everyone.”

Bygone Duets, music for two recorders and vocal duets, will be offered by Lisa Frost-Goodall and Steven Russell on Sunday, July 11 at 2 p.m. on the Library’s website, and will be available through Sunday, Aug. 15. The program will include a concert with recorders, piano and vocal from Renaissance Leipzig through Baroque Hamburg, and will include recorder music of Telemann, with vocal music of Schutz, Morely, and Dowland, among others.

The library also offers to card holders medici.tv, a leading video streaming service for classical music, opera and dance, all available with a Monmouth County Library card throughout the library’s website.

A variety of speakers on different phases and people throughout history has been particularly popular among virtual library-goers, and some programs are presented by than once by popular demand. ON Thursday, July 8, Jennifer W. Reiss, a PhD candidate in history, will once again present Founding Father Gouverneur Morris, known as the Forgotten Founding Father. That program, set for 7 p.m., was part of Revisiting the Founding Eera, a long term national initiative of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Eastern Branch librarian Donna Mansfield will moderate this copyrighted program. Also for historians, Three Curious Stories from the Monmouth History Timeline will be presented by John Barrows on July 15 at 7 p.m., highlighting such unique stories as Thomas Editon, the US Lifesaving Service and the radar developed at Fort Monmouth before the Pearl Harbor attack.

The library’s Family Summer Virtual Cooking Camp presented by Chef Rob continues through Aug. 16, and in July features S’mores, salted caramel pretzel milkshakes, quesadillas, guacamole, banana cream pie milkshakes and more during three programs throughout the month. In addition, Chef Rob will present a Virtual Summer Food Festival on Tuesday, July 13 at 7 p.m., a program suggested for teens as well as all homemakers, which features appetizers, entrees and even ice cream made without an ice cream machine. On July 20, Making the most of Family Mealtime will be the topic for a morning discussion at 10:30, offering tips and easy ways to make the most of both family mealtime and healthy eating. The program will be presented by Sharese Porter, PhD, MPH, CHES, senior Program Coordinator Supervisor at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Burlington and Monmouth Counties.

For gardeners, the Master Gardeners Virtual Helpline will be available Wednesday, July 14, at 7 p.m., with Horticulturist Diane Larson of the Rutgers Master Gardeners Program giving assistance and tips on all garden questions.

One of the health programs featured on the library’s virtual programming will be on Tuesday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. when Samantha White, SHIP coordinator from Family & Children’s Services of Monmouth Cunty, will present a variety of information on Medicare, and a workshop including information on eligibility and information to know in order to make an informed decision.

For those interested in the natural areas across New Jersey and little known secrets about them. Naturalist Jim Peck, former Education Director of the American Littoral Society, is presenting a program on July 14 at 10:30 a.m. complete with photos of little known natural areas throughout the state, from Cape May to High Point.

All programs, as well as all others highlighted in the library’s informational pieces, are available at no charge. Most required advance registration and a few are limited to members of the Monmouth County library.

For complete information on each of these highlights, and to see the complete directory of programs offered virtually, visit ww.wMonmouthCountyLIb.org, and scroll to the Upcoming Events column on the library’s page. The page also gives you information on how to register for any of the programs, and informs you the link will be sent the day before the program aired.