Goodbye Masks, Hello Camp

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Welcomes Revised COVID-19 Safety Guidelines for Summer Day Camps

FARMINGDALE, NJ – Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore welcomed 125 children to the opening day of camp on Monday with new safety guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic enters its second summer season.

Under the latest COVID-19 safety measures from the New Jersey Department of Health, campers are no longer required to wear face masks outdoors now that coronavirus cases have dwindled, and the state has achieved a milestone of more than 4.7 million people vaccinated.

“We’re pleased that children can experience all the fun and unique traditions of summer camp safely without the discomfort of wearing masks outdoors,” said Eileen Higgins, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, which operates Camp Sacajawea in Farmingdale and Camp Amity Acres in Waretown.

Both Girl Scout camps opened last summer with no cases of COVID-19 among campers or staff, Higgins said. “Safety is our number one priority, and we will continue to follow the latest safety measures,” she noted.

COVID-19 precautions at Girl Scout camps include a staggered drop-off with daily health checks, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, and grouping campers in cohorts that stay together throughout the day.

As a result of the revised guidelines, climbing walls, zip lines, gaga pits and other beloved camp features have reopened this summer giving children the opportunity to try new skills and boost self-confidence, said Joan Basilotto, director of Outdoor Program & Facility for Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.

“We hope that the camp environment will offer children a much-needed break from 15 months of masking, distancing and being in front of screens,” Basilotto said. “More than ever, our children need to spend time together exploring nature and discovering their potential.”

To help ease anxiety or difficulties that children may be experiencing as a result of the pandemic, Girl Scout camp will include mindfulness activities and special attention to mental wellbeing, Basilotto added.

Girl Scout camp is open through August 20. For more information about Girl Scout camp, membership, volunteering or supporting, visit www.GSFun.org.