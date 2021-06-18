Civil War Encampment at Old Wall Historical Society

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ — Calling all history buffs! Old Wall Historical Society is hosting The 2nd NJ Brigade’s Civil War Encampment on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 from 10am-4pm both days. Admission and on-site parking are free. Hot dogs, chips, and soda will be available for sale.

Led by Mike Millings, The 2nd NJ Brigade is a 501(c)(3) non-profit group of volunteers dedicated to commemorating the American Civil War through accurate, educational living history. The Brigade offers a family-friendly environment for history enthusiasts who want to make friends, enjoy family time, and learn more about the Civil War.

“We are thrilled to host The 2nd NJ Brigade again,” said De Hearn, Old Wall Historical Society President and Museum Director. “This exciting weekend is a great opportunity for children and adults alike to learn about the Civil War and get up close to artifacts from that time.”

In addition to the Brigade’s soldiers, tents, weapons, and memorabilia, visitors can enjoy a field nurse display hosted by Michelle Catona and listen to a camp follower talk by Abby Belcastro in the Blansingburg Schoolhouse Museum. All events of the Civil War Encampment will take place rain or shine at 1701 New Bedford Rd in Wall Township.

About Old Wall Historical Society:

Old Wall Historical Society works to perpetuate the history of Wall Township. The Society meets on the third Wednesday of every month at 1701 New Bedford Road, and all are welcome to join.