Troop 32 Eagle Court of Honor Recognizes 3 Scouts

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - On June 12, Troop 32 honored Jason DeSanctis, Timothy McGuinness and George Rovere Sima at an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony at Middletown United Methodist Church before the troop’s leadership, fellow scouts, family friends and area dignitaries including Middletown Mayor Tony Perry.

Jason DeSanctis is a junior at Middletown South High School. For his Eagle Project, Jason designed and built three raised garden beds in the courtyard of Middletown Village Elementary School. He is interested in a career in the United States Coast Guard.

Timothy McGuinness is a sophomore at Christian Brothers Academy. His Eagle Project was the construction of a flower garden and patio for the residents of De La Salle Hall – retirement community in Lincroft. Tim is interested in pursuing study in Quantum Physics in the future.

George Rovere Sima graduated from The Ranney School in 2020 and will attend Lafayette College in the fall to study civil engineering. George built a prayer labyrinth on the grounds of All Saints Memorial Episcopal Church in Atlantic Highlands.

To become an Eagle Scout, which represents the highest levels of citizenship, leadership and responsibility in Scouting, scouts must earn 21 merit badges: 13 required merit badges and more than eight elective merit badges; serve in troop leadership positions for a minimum of 16 months; and spend at least 112 hours on service projects. Collectively these scouts spent more than 234 nights camping, earned more than 87 merit badges and completed more than 325 different requirements while in Boy Scouts.

Founded in 1956, the leadership of BSA Troop 32 believes teaching a boy outdoor skills, self-reliance, respect for nature and respect for others, while promoting community service increases his ability to give back to his family, his country and himself. Troop 32 provides an active outdoor program and reinforces the ideals put forth by the Scout Oath and the Scout Law. Troop 32 believes strongly in giving back to the community, which includes food drives for local pantries, participating in civic events and completing Eagle projects aimed specifically to assist local organizations. For more information about Boy Scout Troop 32 visit https://riverplaza32.mytroop.us/home