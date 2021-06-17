New Jersey Historian’s Website Provides Residents a Guide to Exploring NJ Revolutionary War History for July 4th

NEW JERSEY - RevolutionaryWarNewJersey.com, created by local historian Al Frazza, is an extensive online photographic field guide, providing New Jerseyans a guide to exploring the history of the Revolutionary War in their home state.

Historian Al Frazza ‘s award-winning website www.RevolutionaryWarNewJersey.com is the most comprehensive field guide to NJ’s Revolutionary War historic sites ever compiled. It features photographs and information for 650 Revolutionary War historic sites, located throughout all 21 New Jersey counties.

PHOTO: Village Inn - Englishtown, NJ - Photo by Al Frazza/RevolutionaryWarNewJersey.com

The 4th of July is a time when many people and families take an increased interest in exploring the history of the Revolutionary War era. RevolutionaryWarNewJersey.com is utilized by thousands of people every month to help them explore and learn about New Jersey local history, and it provides the perfect starting point for those looking to begin their own historic explorations for the 4th of July holiday.

Al Frazza is responsible for all of the research, writing and photography on the website, created over thousands of hours between 2009 and 2017. Al has also recently completed writing a book about the years he spent exploring New Jersey’s history, titled State of Revolution: My Seven-And-A-Half-Year Journey Through Revolutionary War New Jersey, which should see publication soon.

PHOTO: Osborn Family Burial Ground - Brielle, NJ - Photo by Al Frazza/RevolutionaryWarNewJersey.com

Al Frazza is a lifelong resident of North Jersey. His work and photographs have been featured in a variety of New Jersey publications. Al received the 2018 History Award from the Chinkchewunska Chapter of the New Jersey D.A.R. “in recognition of his outstanding dedication to the preservation and sharing of New Jersey History.”