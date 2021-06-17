Attorney General's Office Investigating Death of Motorcycle Operator Woodbridge Township Following Attempted Vehicle Stop By Police

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. – The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the death of a motorcycle operator who was fatally injured in a motor vehicle accident yesterday morning, June 16, after a Woodbridge Township police officer attempted to stop him on Route 1. The identity of the male decedent is not being released at this time.

The accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. yesterday in the northbound lanes of Route 1 at Randolph Avenue in Woodbridge. A police officer of the Woodbridge Township Police Department activated the lights on his marked patrol vehicle in an attempt to make a traffic stop of the motorcycle operator. The motorcycle operator continued northbound and was involved in an accident in which he was struck by a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:01 a.m.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.