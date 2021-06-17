AHES Students Participate in the Big Sing World Record Attempt

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Atlantic Highlands Elementary School participated in the global event on Tuesday - The Big Sing organized by Young Voices from London, UK. They are trying to break two Guinness World Records - the most children singing simultaneously and the most children signing a song. The entire student body plus faculty went onto the basketball court to sing, "Lovely Day." The younger students learned a scarf dance and the older students did the sign language. The school live-streamed with the singers in London to participate in this global event of more than 360,000 children!

"Covid had prevented children from singing in school, but with the new guidelines and by being outdoors, we were able to sing together for the first time all year. The thought of my students spreading joy through music brought tears to my eyes. It was an incredible moment and I am so proud of my students, who are now a part of this historic event," said music educator Jennifer Wolff.

PHOTO: AHES students perform Lovely Day in the school yard. Credit: Jennifer Wolff

The event also served as a flagship event for the UK's Children's Mental Health Week. Hundreds of thousands of children, their teachers and families came together all over the UK, the US and the rest of the world in the safety of their schools and/or home to sing the iconic song 'Lovely Day’ by Bill Withers with special guest artists to raise vital funds in support of Place2Be, our chosen charity for 2021.

In a time where music and singing could not be more important for the mental health of our children, this was truly the perfect YV event of the year!

