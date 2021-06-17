First Woman to Hold Post as County’s Top Law Enforcement Officer

FREEHOLD – Lori Linskey has been sworn in as Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor, the first woman to hold that title in the history of the office.

Linskey, 57, of Wall, was sworn in before Monmouth County Superior Court Assignment Judge Lisa P. Thornton in a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, June 2, 2021. The oath was administered after Governor Phil Murphy selected Linskey to become Acting Prosecutor, succeeding Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni who resigned earlier this month. Linskey is the first woman ever to lead the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and become the top law enforcement officer in the County.

“To be the first woman in the history of this office to serve in the Prosecutor’s chair is an incredible honor. It is a testament to our state and Monmouth County that bright, qualified women have been able to serve in prestigious positions,” Linskey said, acknowledging Thornton and other county and state officials.

Linskey, a 24-year veteran of law enforcement, has served as Monmouth County First Assistant Prosecutor since 2017. She has also held the positions of Deputy First Assistant Prosecutor and Executive Prosecutor since her arrival in the office in 2013. Prior to that, Linskey worked for 16 years as a Deputy Attorney General in the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, ultimately rising to the position of Acting Bureau Chief. In that position, Linskey routinely provided daily advice and support to each of the 21 County Prosecutors and their employees on ethical, legal and policy issues.

“To serve as Prosecutor is the culmination of a career that has been singularly focused on prosecutorial leadership and innovation. For me – the position of Prosecutor is not a stepping-stone, resume builder, or trophy. I revere the position because I understand its significance and the possibilities that it affords me to lead our office forward at a time of critical importance. The safety and security of ALL of our residents and the visitors who come to Monmouth County is paramount. Our community outreach is more pivotal at this time than ever before – I am engaged, I am listening, and I have never been afraid to have difficult conversations or to look inward to determine what we can do better,” Linskey stated.

Linskey has been instrumental in the creation and implementation of the office’s initiatives, including the launch of our Special Needs Registry and Growth Through Opportunity Pilot Programs, which provides internship opportunities in Monmouth County law enforcement agencies for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities; Crisis Intervention Team Training for Monmouth County law enforcement and mental health professionals to bring new de-escalation strategies to first responders; and our distracted driving campaign Unplugged and Alive. She has also been an active participant in Community Law Enforcement Unit trainings and interactions with the community and faith-based leaders but plans to be more involved in her new role. She is also planning a number of diversity and inclusivity initiatives for the MCPO which she will be announcing soon.

At the event, Judge Thornton also swore in Michael J. Wojciechowski as Acting Monmouth County First Assistant Prosecutor and John McCabe as Acting Monmouth County Chief of Detectives. Wojciechowski, 59, of Freehold, has served more than three decades with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, most recently as Deputy First Assistant Prosecutor. McCabe, 59, of Middletown, will continue to serve as Chief of County Detectives, a position he has held since 2017. He also has more than three decades of law enforcement experience, including stints with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, where he attained the ranks of Acting Special Agent in Charge and Chief, respectively.

Judge Thornton also administered oaths to all of the office’s Assistant Prosecutors and Detectives designating their status as ‘Acting,’ which is standard protocol statewide when an Acting Prosecutor is appointed.