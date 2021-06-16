Asbury Park Man Indicted for Stabbings Outside High School

FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County grand jury has indicted an Asbury Park man on three counts connected to the stabbing of two victims earlier this year, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Jadon Carter, 20, of Asbury Park, was indicted Wednesday on one count of first degree attempted murder, two counts of second degree aggravated assault, one count of third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and another count of fourth degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

The charges stem from an event outside Asbury Park High School. City police responded to a 3:40 p.m. report of a fight on March 9, 2021, in the area of the high school. Officers arrived to the scene to discover two male victims, ages 17 and 18, with stab wounds. Asbury Park Police arrived quickly and located Carter on scene. He was taken to the Asbury Park Police Department where he was later charged in connection with the incident. Both victims were hospitalized as a result of their injuries, but have since been released.

If convicted of Attempted Murder, Carter faces up to 20 years in a New Jersey state prison on each charge, subject to the provisions of the "No Early Release Act" (NERA) requiring him to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for release on parole. He would also be under parole supervision for five years following his release from state prison.

The second degree charges carry a state prison sentence of five to ten years, and if convicted of the fourth degree charge, he faces a potential sentence of up to 18 months in state prison.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Sarah M. Mielke.

Carter is represented by Josh Hood, Esq., of Freehold.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.