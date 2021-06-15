Historical Commission presents 2021 Preservation Awards

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission announced the recipients of the County’s 2021 Historic Preservation Awards. The awards are presented to individuals or organizations who have taken on restoration and preservation projects for historic buildings in Monmouth County.

“Preserving historical sites takes a lot of time, dedication, patience and resources,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Historical Commission. “These projects show a sincere commitment to preserving our cultural heritage in Monmouth County and making sure it is preserved for years to come. They deserve our gratitude and praise for their hard work.”

The Source Farmhouse Brewery in Colts Neck is recognized for its owner, Philip Petracca’s restoration of the historic Schanck barn, an excellent example of historic adaptive re-use. The original structure was built by Lafeyette Schank in 1800. His father, militia Captain John Schanck, was an intimate friend of the Marquis. The property passed down from generation to generation before being purchased in 2017.

The Church of the Holy Trinity in Spring Lake is recognized for authentically restoring their 100-year-old copper steeple, which will serve as a source of lasting pride for the community. The Church of the Holy Trinity is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is the oldest church in Spring Lake. Its historic features include a high, steep Gothic roof, stained Tiffany glass windows and a Bates & Cully tracker organ.

David and Maggie Tripold of Tinton Falls are being recognized for restoring the Arthur Wilson House, which the Borough rescued from possible demolition. The Tripolds acquired the house in 2011 with plans of making it their home, although barely habitable at that time. The Tripolds put in 4,500 hours of restoration work before they were able to move into the house in fall of 2018.

Stephen and Patricia Papovitch of Spring Lake are being recognized for their renovation of their turn- of-the-century American Foursquare house. American Foursquares were a popular house style from 1890 to the late 1930s. The Papovitchs, who purchased the home in 2009, enhanced its interior historic features and restored the historic carriage house.

For more information about the Preservation Awards Program, and the Monmouth County Historical Commission, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or call John Fabiano, Executive Director, at 732-431-7460 ext. 7413.