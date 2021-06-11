Honoring Tri-District Superintendent Dr. Susan Compton on Her Retirement

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Today was designated as "Dr. Compton Day" at Atlantic Highlands Elementary School.

PHOTO: Dr. Susan Compton at her desk.

Dr. Compton is retiring at the end of June after devoting 8 years of her life as the Tri-district Superintendent of Schools. Her dedication and leadership to the students, families and staff of the Tri-district was unwavering and is to be commended. We very much appreciate the impact she has made on our Atlantic Highlands school community.

We wish her the best of luck on her retirement...she will be missed!

PHOTO: Dr. Susan Compton seated on bench in front of Atlantic Highlands Elementary School.