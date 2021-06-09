AHHerald Search

MC Park System's Eco-Elephant Family Flea Market

COLTS NECK, NJ —   If the words rummage, swap, bargain, vintage or collectible excite you, then head over to the Monmouth County Park System’s Eco-Elephant Family Flea Market on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.  Held at Dorbrook Recreation Area, Route 537, Colts Neck, this event features a mixture of secondhand, handmade, up-cycled and new merchandise.  Admission and parking are free.  

For more information regarding the Eco-Elephant Family Flea Market  or the Monmouth County Park System, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.  For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711.  The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.

