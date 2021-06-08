Lighthouse Week at the Monmouth County Library - Online Presentations

MANALAPAN – It will be Lighthouse Week at the Monmouth County Library when three programs concerning lighthouses and shore points will be presented once again by popular request.

Beginning Tuesday, June 22, historian Nicholas Wood’s presentation of the Navesink Twin Lights at Highlands will be presented once again virtually, this time at 7 p.m. Wood, who is the resource interpretive in Historic Resources of the Twin Lights, is with the NJ Division of Parks and Forestry and will highlight some of the historic events in and around Highlands, where the historic lighthouse is situated.

On Wednesday, June 23, historian Mary Rasa, who worked as museum curator as well as park ranger for the National Park Service for nearly two decades, will present a program on women lighthouse keepers, including one who served locally and was a Monmouth County resident. Rasa explores the unique government field that was one of the first to be open to women.

Thursday, June 24, naturalist Jim Peck will present the stories of the barrier beaches and bay, at Sandy Hook as well as Cape May and Island Beach State Park. Peck was the Education Director for the American Littoral Society and has spent years educating the public on the fragility of the unique coastline along New Jersey.

Each of the programs is available to click and view on the Library’s website and all are offered free of charge. Internet access is required. Visit MonmouthCountyLib.org and scroll to the Upcoming Events column to read information on how to access the programs.

“The staff at our Monmouth County Library has done an outstanding job throughout the Covid pandemic,” said County Commission Lillian G. Burry, the county liaison to the Library. “They have offered each of these programs virtually in the past few months, and are presenting them once again because there have been so many requests. These three programs, highlighting all that is wonderful and historic about our coastline, will be presented on consecutive nights and all will begin at 7 p.m. It is an excellent time to learn more about what we have right here on our own shoreline.”

