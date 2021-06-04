The Cookie and Crumb will Host Grand Opening June 19

The Public Is Invited To Experience Simple, Classic & Baked-From-Scratch Sweets

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ — Cookie & Crumb, a new bakery featuring classic, made-from-scratch baked goods, is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 19 from 8.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. At 9:00 a.m., Atlantic Highlands Mayor Loretta Gluckstein will officially cut the ribbon and say a few words to guests. The public is invited. The grand opening event will feature give-a-ways and random drawings for goodie bags and gift cards. Cookie & Crumb is located at 1 West Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, N.J., in the former location of Philly’s Cheesesteaks.

The owner is veteran baker and Middletown resident, Valerie Mangan, a former designer who has blended her passion for art history, interior design and baking into a business offering comfort in the form of classic baking. Her goal is to create a welcoming place and to deliver an experience where people can enjoy the sweets and treats from childhood. “I remember coming from church on Sundays and visiting the neighborhood bakery for fresh buns and rolls. That is such a fond and comforting memory, and I want my customers to experience the same,” Mangan stated.

Cookie & Crumb offers crumb cake; scones; large chunky cookies including chocolate chunk, lemon sugar, chocolate sugar, and Linzer; thick & hearty blondies & brownies; oatmeal cream pies; quiche, pies; and a variety of cakes. Custom iced cookies and cakes are available by special order. The menu is evolving and in the future, Cookie & Crumb will offer breads & croissants, and in the Fall, chicken pot pie.

Time-tested for many years, Mangan’s recipes showcase the lifelong passion for baking which she describes as a constant throughout her life. “Through my years in design and a career in publishing which led to worldwide travel, baking was always there. Everyone and anyone who knows me said it is about time that I opened my own bake shoppe. This is the right time for me and the perfect atmosphere for my creativity,” she added.

Current hours for Cookie & Crumb are Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment for custom orders. For more information or to reach Valerie Mangan, call the bake shoppe at (732) 872-4329. The email address is This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The website is www.originalcookieandcrumb.com.