Poll Workers Needed for Primary Election; Workers will Receive $200 Bonus on Top of $200 Pay

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Elections is seeking Poll Workers for the Primary Election being held on Tuesday, June 8. Due the urgent need for Poll Workers, the State has authorized a one-time $200 bonus, on top of the standard $200 pay, for the Primary Election.

“Voting is one of the greatest privileges that we have as Americans,” said Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon. “Poll Workers are essential to the voting process. Right now, we are asking our Monmouth County citizens to become a part of this process to help ensure fair and efficiently run elections.”

To qualify to be a Poll Worker, you must attend a poll worker training class on Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at the Board of Elections, Special Services Building at 300 Halls Mill Road, Freehold, NJ 07728.

Poll Workers will be compensated $400 ($200 standard and $200 bonus) for working the Primary Election.

For more information, call the Monmouth County Board of Elections at 732-431-7802, ext. 7150.