3rd Annual Environmental Celebration of the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers

WHO: Clean Ocean Action, Rumson Environmental Commission, Rally for the Two Rivers Alliance partners, local environmental organizations, local businesses

SPONSORS: Sea Bright Solar, Bayshore Family of Companies, Mazza Recycling

WHAT: Rally for the Two Rivers Eco-Fest: an environmental celebration of the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers

WHEN: Saturday, June 5, 9am – 12:30pm (Rain date: June 6)

WHERE: Victory Park: 1 Lafayette St., Rumson, NJ 07760

Rumson, NJ – Attendees of this free event will enjoy hands-on educational activities, kids’ crafts, face painting, river seining, learn to row, music, story time, and more.

“We are thrilled that the Eco-Fest can return this year. After a challenging year with the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re sure it’s going to be a much-needed, fun-filled day celebrating our beautiful rivers with something for everyone!” said Alison Jones, Watershed Program Coordinator, Clean Ocean Action.

Children will be able to dive into the fun by getting their Environmental Passport stamped after visiting various activity stations throughout the park. Once an Environmental Passport is complete, it is eligible for kids to redeem for Passport Rewards, which are eco-friendly treats and special discounts from participating local businesses.

Clean Ocean Action and Rumson Environmental Commission will be joined by: American Littoral Society, Bayshore Recycling, Fair Haven Green Team, Garden Club of Fair Haven, Little Silver Environmental Commission, Master Gardeners of Monmouth County, Mazza Recycling, Mission Milkweed, Monmouth County Parks System, Monmouth Museum, Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, New Jersey Audubon Society, NY/NJ Baykeeper, Oceanport Water Watch Committee, RFH Rowing, River Rats Sailing, Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School, Rumson Department of Public Works, Rumson Garden Club, Rumson Junior Green Team, Rumson Shade Tree Commission, Sea Bright Solar, WATERSPIRIT, and more.

Clean Ocean Action is proud to be the coordinator of "Rally for the Two Rivers," a coalition of groups dedicated to improving and maintaining water quality in the Navesink and Shrewsbury River watersheds through research, education and policy. Rally for the Two Rivers Alliance partners include: American Littoral Society, Bayshore Anglers Association, Bayshore Regional Watershed Council, Conserve Claypit Creek, Hartshorne Woods Association, Monmouth Boat Club, Monmouth Conservation Foundation, Navesink Business Group, Navesink Maritime Heritage Association and River Rangers, Navesink Shrewsbury River Fishing Club, Navesink River Municipalities Committee, Navesink River Rowing Club, NJ Friends of Clearwater, NY/NJ Baykeeper, Oceanport Water Watch Committee, Oceanic Free Library, Pirates Care, Recreational Fishing Alliance, Red Bank Business Alliance, River Rats, Riverview Medical Center, Rumson Environmental Commission, Rumson Garden Club, Shrewsbury Sailing & Yacht Club, Sierra Club, Shore Group, Surfrider-Jersey Shore Chapter, WATERSPIRIT, and growing.