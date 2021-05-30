Holmdel Has Grave Concerns about Underage Drinking at PNC Bank Arts Center

HOLMDEL, NJ – On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the Holmdel Township Committee passed Resolution 2021-153, expressing “grave concerns about public safety at PNC Bank Art Center and across Holmdel” due to a new state law that reduces the penalties for underage drinking penalties, and which also restricts police officers from enforcing underage drinking laws.

“Our fear is that this law, hastily passed by the Murphy administration, will inhibit our police department’s ability to enforce current drinking laws and keep our community safe,” said Mayor Greg Buontempo. The mayor continued, “Bayshore Medical Center, which has already been inundated with a larger than usual case load due to the pandemic and which is now managing an effective and busy vaccination site, will have to deal with an influx of admissions due to unchecked public intoxication.”

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting this week, PNC Bank Arts Center already has 20 concerts on its summer schedule. The committee’s concern is that the lack of repercussions for underage drinkers will result in an uptick in the potentially dangerous and illegal behavior, both at the center and throughout the Township.

Summarizing the intention of the resolution, Mayor Buontempo stated, “the Township Committee calls upon Governor Murphy and the state legislature to amend this new law before a preventable tragedy occurs.”

Resolution 2021-153 passed unanimously at the Holmdel Township Committee meeting on May 25th.