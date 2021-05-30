AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 15 additional positive cases of COVID-19

*The Atlantic Highlands Herald will discontinue daily reporting of Covid cases beginning June 1, 2021. 

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 30, there are 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, June 2 in Freehold Borough from 4-7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department located at 49 W. Main Street. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

30-May    

29-May

Aberdeen:

1904

1904

Allenhurst:

70

70

Allentown:

133

133

Asbury Park:

1708

1708

Atlantic Highlands:

350

350

Avon-by-the-Sea:

195

194

Belmar:

546

546

Bradley Beach:

364

364

Brielle:

567

567

Colts Neck:

1015

1015

Deal:

273

273

Eatontown:

1676

1677

Englishtown:

244

243

Fair Haven:

510

510

Farmingdale:

164

164

Freehold Borough:

1617

1617

Freehold Township:

3664

3663

Hazlet:

2099

2098

Highlands:

365

365

Holmdel:

1624

1624

Howell:

5543

5541

Interlaken:

81

81

Keansburg:

1214

1214

Keyport:

701

700

Lake Como:

174

174

Little Silver:

611

611

Loch Arbour:

24

24

Long Branch:

4306

4306

Manalapan:

4106

4105

Manasquan:

575

575

Marlboro:

3545

3545

Matawan:

1113

1113

Middletown:

6425

6424

Millstone Township:

940

940

Monmouth Beach:

335

335

Neptune City:

517

517

Neptune Township:

3403

3403

Ocean:

3178

3178

Oceanport:

648

648

Red Bank:

1730

1729

Roosevelt:

55

55

Rumson:

689

688

Sea Bright:

143

143

Sea Girt:

165

165

Shrewsbury Borough:

516

516

Shrewsbury Township:

115

115

Spring Lake:

242

242

Spring Lake Heights:

386

386

Tinton Falls:

1798

1798

Union Beach:

614

614

Upper Freehold:

554

554

Wall:

2645

2645

West Long Branch:

1149

1149

Unknown:

0

0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

