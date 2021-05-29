Monmouth County has 12 additional positive cases of COVID-19

*The Atlantic Highlands Herald will discontinue daily reporting of Covid cases beginning June 1, 2021.

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 29, there are 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, June 2 in Freehold Borough from 4-7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department located at 49 W. Main Street. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

29-May 28-May Aberdeen: 1904 1903 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 133 133 Asbury Park: 1708 1707 Atlantic Highlands: 350 350 Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 194 Belmar: 546 546 Bradley Beach: 364 364 Brielle: 567 567 Colts Neck: 1015 1013 Deal: 273 273 Eatontown: 1677 1677 Englishtown: 243 243 Fair Haven: 510 510 Farmingdale: 164 164 Freehold Borough: 1617 1616 Freehold Township: 3663 3663 Hazlet: 2098 2098 Highlands: 365 365 Holmdel: 1624 1623 Howell: 5541 5540 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1214 1214 Keyport: 700 700 Lake Como: 174 174 Little Silver: 611 611 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4306 4304 Manalapan: 4105 4104 Manasquan: 575 575 Marlboro: 3545 3545 Matawan: 1113 1113 Middletown: 6424 6423 Millstone Township: 940 940 Monmouth Beach: 335 335 Neptune City: 517 517 Neptune Township: 3403 3403 Ocean: 3178 3178 Oceanport: 648 648 Red Bank: 1729 1728 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 688 688 Sea Bright: 143 143 Sea Girt: 165 165 Shrewsbury Borough: 516 516 Shrewsbury Township: 115 115 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 386 386 Tinton Falls: 1798 1798 Union Beach: 614 614 Upper Freehold: 554 554 Wall: 2645 2645 West Long Branch: 1149 1149 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.