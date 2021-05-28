Monmouth County has 27 additional positive cases of COVID-19

*The Atlantic Highlands Herald will discontinue daily reporting of Covid cases beginning June 1, 2021.

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 28, there are 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, June 2 in Freehold Borough from 4-7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department located at 49 W. Main Street. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

28-May 27-May Aberdeen: 1903 1902 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 133 133 Asbury Park: 1707 1706 Atlantic Highlands: 350 350 Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 194 Belmar: 546 546 Bradley Beach: 364 364 Brielle: 567 567 Colts Neck: 1013 1010 Deal: 273 273 Eatontown: 1677 1676 Englishtown: 243 243 Fair Haven: 510 510 Farmingdale: 164 164 Freehold Borough: 1616 1616 Freehold Township: 3663 3660 Hazlet: 2098 2098 Highlands: 365 364 Holmdel: 1623 1623 Howell: 5540 5538 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1214 1215 Keyport: 700 698 Lake Como: 174 175 Little Silver: 611 611 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4304 4308 Manalapan: 4104 4103 Manasquan: 575 575 Marlboro: 3545 3545 Matawan: 1113 1115 Middletown: 6423 6419 Millstone Township: 940 941 Monmouth Beach: 335 335 Neptune City: 517 517 Neptune Township: 3403 3403 Ocean: 3178 3177 Oceanport: 648 647 Red Bank: 1728 1728 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 688 689 Sea Bright: 143 143 Sea Girt: 165 164 Shrewsbury Borough: 516 516 Shrewsbury Township: 115 115 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 386 387 Tinton Falls: 1798 1800 Union Beach: 614 614 Upper Freehold: 554 554 Wall: 2645 2647 West Long Branch: 1149 1150 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.