Monmouth County has 27 additional positive cases of COVID-19

*The Atlantic Highlands Herald will discontinue daily reporting of Covid cases beginning June 1, 2021.
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 28, there are 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, June 2 in Freehold Borough from 4-7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department located at 49 W. Main Street. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.
Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.
The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
28-May
|
27-May
|
Aberdeen:
|
1903
|
1902
|
Allenhurst:
|
70
|
70
|
Allentown:
|
133
|
133
|
Asbury Park:
|
1707
|
1706
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
350
|
350
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
194
|
194
|
Belmar:
|
546
|
546
|
Bradley Beach:
|
364
|
364
|
Brielle:
|
567
|
567
|
Colts Neck:
|
1013
|
1010
|
Deal:
|
273
|
273
|
Eatontown:
|
1677
|
1676
|
Englishtown:
|
243
|
243
|
Fair Haven:
|
510
|
510
|
Farmingdale:
|
164
|
164
|
Freehold Borough:
|
1616
|
1616
|
Freehold Township:
|
3663
|
3660
|
Hazlet:
|
2098
|
2098
|
Highlands:
|
365
|
364
|
Holmdel:
|
1623
|
1623
|
Howell:
|
5540
|
5538
|
Interlaken:
|
81
|
81
|
Keansburg:
|
1214
|
1215
|
Keyport:
|
700
|
698
|
Lake Como:
|
174
|
175
|
Little Silver:
|
611
|
611
|
Loch Arbour:
|
24
|
24
|
Long Branch:
|
4304
|
4308
|
Manalapan:
|
4104
|
4103
|
Manasquan:
|
575
|
575
|
Marlboro:
|
3545
|
3545
|
Matawan:
|
1113
|
1115
|
Middletown:
|
6423
|
6419
|
Millstone Township:
|
940
|
941
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
335
|
335
|
Neptune City:
|
517
|
517
|
Neptune Township:
|
3403
|
3403
|
Ocean:
|
3178
|
3177
|
Oceanport:
|
648
|
647
|
Red Bank:
|
1728
|
1728
|
Roosevelt:
|
55
|
55
|
Rumson:
|
688
|
689
|
Sea Bright:
|
143
|
143
|
Sea Girt:
|
165
|
164
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
516
|
516
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
115
|
115
|
Spring Lake:
|
242
|
242
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
386
|
387
|
Tinton Falls:
|
1798
|
1800
|
Union Beach:
|
614
|
614
|
Upper Freehold:
|
554
|
554
|
Wall:
|
2645
|
2647
|
West Long Branch:
|
1149
|
1150
|
Unknown:
|
0
|
0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.