Monmouth County has 39 additional positive cases of COVID-19

*The Atlantic Highlands Herald will discontinue daily reporting of Covid cases beginning June 1, 2021.

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, May 27, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now has COVID-19 vaccines available at Brookdale Community College with no appointment necessary. The Brookdale vaccination site will be open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 18 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for anyone under the age of 18. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, June 2 in Freehold Borough from 4-7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department located at 49 W. Main Street. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

27-May 26-May Aberdeen: 1902 1901 Allenhurst: 70 70 Allentown: 133 133 Asbury Park: 1706 1706 Atlantic Highlands: 350 350 Avon-by-the-Sea: 194 194 Belmar: 546 546 Bradley Beach: 364 364 Brielle: 567 567 Colts Neck: 1010 1009 Deal: 273 273 Eatontown: 1676 1676 Englishtown: 243 243 Fair Haven: 510 510 Farmingdale: 164 164 Freehold Borough: 1616 1614 Freehold Township: 3660 3659 Hazlet: 2098 2097 Highlands: 364 364 Holmdel: 1623 1621 Howell: 5538 5533 Interlaken: 81 81 Keansburg: 1215 1212 Keyport: 698 696 Lake Como: 175 175 Little Silver: 611 610 Loch Arbour: 24 24 Long Branch: 4308 4307 Manalapan: 4103 4098 Manasquan: 575 575 Marlboro: 3545 3543 Matawan: 1115 1114 Middletown: 6419 6415 Millstone Township: 941 941 Monmouth Beach: 335 335 Neptune City: 517 516 Neptune Township: 3403 3401 Ocean: 3177 3176 Oceanport: 647 647 Red Bank: 1728 1728 Roosevelt: 55 55 Rumson: 689 689 Sea Bright: 143 143 Sea Girt: 164 164 Shrewsbury Borough: 516 516 Shrewsbury Township: 115 115 Spring Lake: 242 242 Spring Lake Heights: 387 386 Tinton Falls: 1800 1798 Union Beach: 614 614 Upper Freehold: 554 554 Wall: 2647 2646 West Long Branch: 1150 1150 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.



