Centennial Kick-off Event at the Middletown Township Public Library on Wednesday, June 2

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – The Middletown Township Public Library is proud to celebrate 100 years since its June 1921 founding with a two-part Centennial kick-off event on Wednesday, June 2! MTPL will mark this milestone with an all-day celebration of its past, present and future, unveiling a time capsule from 1971 and burying a new one to be opened in fifty years.

10 am: At the morning event for officials and local and state dignitaries, attendees will preview the contents of the 50-year old time capsule and take part in a ceremonial burial of new one. Proclamations will be shared by dignitaries to mark the library’s 100 years in service to the community of Middletown. The ceremony will be approximately one hour with refreshments served afterward.

4 pm: The community is invited to attend the family-friendly afternoon event, which will include activities for all ages. The contents of the 1971 time capsule will be revealed. An old fashioned ice cream truck will hand out free ice cream to the first 100 attendees. Families will also be able to travel through a “Middletown Public Library Birthday Celebration” obstacle course, take home a “Dear Future Me” DIY time capsule box, visit craft tables, explore a virtual museum and enjoy a special story in the Story Walk.

“This is a very special year for our library,” said Heather Andolsen, Director of the Middletown Township Public Library. “For our centennial, we want to look back at where we started while we also appreciate how far the the Middletown Township Public Library has come in 100 years. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to learn about our past, celebrate our present and look ahead to our future.”

“The Middletown Township Public Library has been a staple in our community for decades, and a beacon of light during some difficult times,” said Mayor Tony Perry. “Celebrating 100 years, especially after the eventful year we have all experienced, is truly an accomplishment. I encourage our community to utilize our library’s diverse resources and join me in celebrating its rich history.”

For more information, please contact Jenna O’Donnell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or visit mtpl.org. Middletown Township Public Library is located at 55 New Monmouth Road in Middletown.