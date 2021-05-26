Local Pharmacies Offer J&J Vaccine

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS - Bayshore Pharmacy Cards & Gifts, Foodtown shopping Plaza, Route 36, and Middletown Family Pharmacy, Main St.,Belford, both now offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for all interested parties in the Bayshore. The one shot JOhnson and Johnson vaccine is being offered at both facilities in addition to the Moderna vaccine.

Both Bayshore Pharmacy and Middletown Family Pharmacy began vaccinating in April after receiving vaccine shipments from the Federal Network, and both vaccines are always available at no cost to the patient with in store pharmacists administering the vaccines.

“The single dose J&J vaccine is ideal for our homebound patients,” explains Richard P. Stryker, owner of Bayshore Pharmacy in Atlantic Highlands. “We are your Good Neighbor Pharmacy. We are your partner in healthcare. We are happy to bring the vaccine to you if you cannot visit us.” Stryker said the pharmacy is taking appointments by phone and urged residents in need of at at home appointment to call Bayshore Pharmacy (732) 291-2900 or Middletown Family Pharmacy (732) 471-9100.

Both pharmacies will continue to offer the Moderna vaccines in a safe, comfortable and private setting administered by the local community pharmacist. Appointments can be conveniently made on the pharmacy websites at: www.BayshorePharmacy.com or www.MiddletownFamilyPharmacy.com During the visit, pharmacists will also schedule the second vaccination appointment necessary for the MOderna vaccine.

Persons will questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccination can visit the Center for Disease Control website for further information: cdc.gov